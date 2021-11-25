Capitalg 2014 Lp Sells 2,542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,859.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,705.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

