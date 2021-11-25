Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
