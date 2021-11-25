CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.10

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 692253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.