Carry (CRE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $146.02 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Carry has a market capitalization of $172.23 million and approximately $146.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded up 75.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

