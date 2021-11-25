Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.97. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cars.com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cars.com by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.