Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,676.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,371. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,190. Carvana has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

