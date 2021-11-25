Castings (LON:CGS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Castings (LON:CGS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock.

Castings stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.55. The firm has a market cap of £160.57 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

