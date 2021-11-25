Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Caterpillar by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.28 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

