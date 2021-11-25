Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $207.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

