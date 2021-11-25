Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Down 7.7%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 39,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 44,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.