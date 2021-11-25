Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.