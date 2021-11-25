Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head to Head Comparison

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Cellectis presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 179.05%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 371.85%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 4.81 -$81.07 million ($2.93) -2.98 Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 8.34 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -1.41

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -188.02% -44.64% -29.13% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

