Celo Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $46.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00009234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

