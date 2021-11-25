Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

