Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Jeffrey Tepper Sells 20,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 118.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,359 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

