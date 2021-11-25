Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.30.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.55.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3413495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.30%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

