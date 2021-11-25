Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Centogene updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 217,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,967. Centogene has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

