Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Centogene updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 217,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,967. Centogene has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.
A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
