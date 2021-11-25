Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Critical Comparison

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.82 $42.21 million $8.06 14.30 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.66 $8.35 million $2.59 10.10

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Century Bancorp pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.57%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 27.71% 11.61% 0.64% Middlefield Banc 27.25% 11.22% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co.. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The company was founded by Marshall M. Sloane in 1972 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

