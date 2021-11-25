CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $65.14. 1,138,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,031. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

