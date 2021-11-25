Chardan Capital Cuts Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target to $2.25

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 311.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exicure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exicure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

