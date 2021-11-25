Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,987 shares of company stock worth $18,163,569.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

