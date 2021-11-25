Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,853 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GoHealth worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOCO opened at $3.79 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

