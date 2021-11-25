Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a PE ratio of 123.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.