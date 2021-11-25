Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Momo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,547,000 after buying an additional 135,985 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Momo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,010,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

