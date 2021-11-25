Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

