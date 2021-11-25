Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Oppenheimer worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $677.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.