Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,890 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of One Liberty Properties worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Aegis increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:OLP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.