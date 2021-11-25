CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.