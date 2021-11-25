CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $289,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

