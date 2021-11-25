CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $311,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.