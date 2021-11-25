CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $416,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

HES stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.