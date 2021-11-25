CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
