CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

