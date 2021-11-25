CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

