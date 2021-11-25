CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

BK stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

