Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

