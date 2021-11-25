Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post sales of $362.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.81 million to $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN opened at $236.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

