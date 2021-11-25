Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1,580.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.