CIBC Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.94.

Shares of BNS opened at C$83.22 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.20 and a twelve month high of C$83.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

