Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

