CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Sells $31,569.50 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 369,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

