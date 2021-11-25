Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 101,706 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 208.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,706 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

