Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 28.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSJY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.