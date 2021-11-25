Citigroup Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $72.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

