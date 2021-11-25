Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 94,893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 13.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 2,604,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,600. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

