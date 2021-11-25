Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 64,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

