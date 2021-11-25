Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,238,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

