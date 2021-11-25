Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,852,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,066,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 568,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,651. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86.

