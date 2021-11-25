Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $747,172.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

