Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CCA stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.90. 66,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.79. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$93.15 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

