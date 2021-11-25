Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

